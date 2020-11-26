(File)

(File)

Kelowna Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards winners

In a year plagued by economic turmoil, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce honoured local businesses’ resilience

The winners of the Kelowna Chamber’s 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

All winners were celebrated in an online ceremony on Thursday evening.

“We keep saying, ‘it’s a year like no other’”, said chamber president Jeffrey Robinson, in his remarks at the gala. “We are honoured to be able to continue spotlighting businesses in this year of celebrating resilience — all the nominated businesses and all the finalists, as well as the winners have shown grit, innovation and a generosity of spirt toward their employees and the community. We’re proud to be associated with this stellar group which forms the backbone of our social fabric.”

You can view the winners below and video profiles on all the finalists on the chamber’s YouTube page.

WINNERS – BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2020

Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award

  • Sponsor: Hergott Law
  • Kelowna Pride Society

Rising Star Business of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: GreenStep Solutions
  • Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India

Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: Pushor Mitchell LLP
  • Okanagan Bucketlist

Social Leadership Award

  • Sponsor: Rogers for Business
  • Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Ethics in Business Award

  • Sponsor: Better Business Bureau
  • Inspire Property Management Ltd.

Not-for-Profit Excellence Award

  • Sponsor: Impact Tomorrow Foundation
  • The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society

Technology Innovator of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: University of BC Okanagan
  • Hybrid Elevator Inc.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: TD Benefits Solutions
  • Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd.

Excellence in Tourism Award

  • Sponsor: YLW & EIA International Airports
  • Big White Ski Resort Ltd

Inclusive Workplace Award

  • Sponsor: Crowe Mackay LLP
  • Hampton Pools & Landscape

Small Business of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: Prospera Credit Union
  • portia-ella

Midsize Business of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: BDO LLP
  • Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Large Business of the Year Award

  • Sponsor: Grant Thornton LLP
  • Highstreet Ventures Inc.

Business Leader of the Year

  • Laurel Douglas

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

Just Posted

A rendering of the proposed development at the intersection of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)
Massive Leon Ave development coming back to Kelowna council

The towers would stand at 24, 28 and 42 storeys, the largest of which would be the tallest building in the city

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s Stuart Park outdoor ice rink opening delayed

Recent provincial health orders have again shifted the city’s strategy regarding the popular rink

The Rutland IGA is located in Willow Park Shopping Centre at 590 BC-33. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Rutland IGA employee

The woman grabbed cat food on her way out when she refused to wear a mask

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna police dog Fitz dies of cancer

Fitz recently helped locate a lost hiker in the Central Okanagan

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

City of Armstrong Public Works Yard. (Google Maps)
Armstrong city staffer threatened in snow removal complaint

Community services manager says ‘veiled threat’ is believed to have been flippant, but is being taken seriously

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Lake virtual boat tours launched

Okanagan Quality Life Society normally gives tours on Okanagan Lake on its boat Heaven Can Wait

Most Read