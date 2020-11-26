Kelowna Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards winners

The winners of the Kelowna Chamber’s 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards have been announced.
All winners were celebrated in an online ceremony on Thursday evening.
“We keep saying, ‘it’s a year like no other’”, said chamber president Jeffrey Robinson, in his remarks at the gala. “We are honoured to be able to continue spotlighting businesses in this year of celebrating resilience — all the nominated businesses and all the finalists, as well as the winners have shown grit, innovation and a generosity of spirt toward their employees and the community. We’re proud to be associated with this stellar group which forms the backbone of our social fabric.”
You can view the winners below and video profiles on all the finalists on the chamber’s YouTube page.
WINNERS – BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2020
Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award
- Sponsor: Hergott Law
- Kelowna Pride Society
Rising Star Business of the Year Award
- Sponsor: GreenStep Solutions
- Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India
Marketing Campaign of the Year Award
- Sponsor: Pushor Mitchell LLP
- Okanagan Bucketlist
Social Leadership Award
- Sponsor: Rogers for Business
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Ethics in Business Award
- Sponsor: Better Business Bureau
- Inspire Property Management Ltd.
Not-for-Profit Excellence Award
- Sponsor: Impact Tomorrow Foundation
- The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society
Technology Innovator of the Year Award
- Sponsor: University of BC Okanagan
- Hybrid Elevator Inc.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award
- Sponsor: TD Benefits Solutions
- Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd.
Excellence in Tourism Award
- Sponsor: YLW & EIA International Airports
- Big White Ski Resort Ltd
Inclusive Workplace Award
- Sponsor: Crowe Mackay LLP
- Hampton Pools & Landscape
Small Business of the Year Award
- Sponsor: Prospera Credit Union
- portia-ella
Midsize Business of the Year Award
- Sponsor: BDO LLP
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Large Business of the Year Award
- Sponsor: Grant Thornton LLP
- Highstreet Ventures Inc.
Business Leader of the Year
- Laurel Douglas
