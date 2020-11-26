Kelowna Chamber announces Business Excellence Awards winners

In a year plagued by economic turmoil, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce honoured local businesses’ resilience

The winners of the Kelowna Chamber’s 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

All winners were celebrated in an online ceremony on Thursday evening.

“We keep saying, ‘it’s a year like no other’”, said chamber president Jeffrey Robinson, in his remarks at the gala. “We are honoured to be able to continue spotlighting businesses in this year of celebrating resilience — all the nominated businesses and all the finalists, as well as the winners have shown grit, innovation and a generosity of spirt toward their employees and the community. We’re proud to be associated with this stellar group which forms the backbone of our social fabric.”

You can view the winners below and video profiles on all the finalists on the chamber’s YouTube page.

WINNERS – BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2020

Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award

Sponsor: Hergott Law

Kelowna Pride Society

Rising Star Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: GreenStep Solutions

Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India

Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

Sponsor: Pushor Mitchell LLP

Okanagan Bucketlist

Social Leadership Award

Sponsor: Rogers for Business

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Ethics in Business Award

Sponsor: Better Business Bureau

Inspire Property Management Ltd.

Not-for-Profit Excellence Award

Sponsor: Impact Tomorrow Foundation

The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society

Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Sponsor: University of BC Okanagan

Hybrid Elevator Inc.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Sponsor: TD Benefits Solutions

Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd.

Excellence in Tourism Award

Sponsor: YLW & EIA International Airports

Big White Ski Resort Ltd

Inclusive Workplace Award

Sponsor: Crowe Mackay LLP

Hampton Pools & Landscape

Small Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: Prospera Credit Union

portia-ella

Midsize Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: BDO LLP

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Large Business of the Year Award

Sponsor: Grant Thornton LLP

Highstreet Ventures Inc.

Business Leader of the Year

Laurel Douglas

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards