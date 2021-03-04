Kelowna Chamber announces new board of directors

Directors will be ratified at the annual general meeting on March 23

Six new faces will soon join the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board.

President Jeffrey Robinson announced the new directors on Thursday (March 4), following an online vote earlier this week.

Directors will be ratified at the annual general meeting on March 23, before Mayor Colin Basran’s state of the city address at noon.

The six new board members are:

Patrick Bobyn, Pushor Mitchell LLP

Treena Carson-Piva, Real Property Management

Dennis Keenan, Rogers for Business

Stewart Parke, Parke Pacific Projects

Marina Warrender, KPMG

Chris Wills, Venture Commercial Realty

“Our two key messages as we introduce this new board to our members are ensuring stability and capacity for the chamber,” said Robinson.

“We need increased capacity to strengthen the chamber as it prepares to accelerate growth coming out of the pandemic, and we have safeguarded stability through a return of the table officers.”

Dan Price of Dilworth Homes will return as vice president. Pamela Pearson of Sentes Automotive will keep the secretary position and Nikki Csek of Now Media Group will continue as past president for another year.

