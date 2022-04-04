Kelowna Chamber hands out business awards

Moccasin Trails wins new ‘Indigenous Business of the Year’ category

It was a night to remember on March 30, as the best in the biz were awarded by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber hosted its 2021 Business Excellence Awards at the Delta on Water Street, aptly titled ‘Rockin’ Resilience’ in an era that defines local business resiliency under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion Bremner took home the night’s biggest prize as the Business Leader of the Year, having worked as the manager of the Kelowna ‘Meals on Wheels’ program for over two decades.

“It was a great evening,” said Chamber Board President Pamela Pearson. “…a great opportunity to celebrate the resilience of area businesses.”

Ted Schisler of co-presenting sponsor Interior Savings Credit Union called it “a night to remember.”

The Large Business of the Year award went to ACE Plumbing and Heating, while Mid-Size Business went to Tranq Sleep Care and Small Business went to Modern PURAIR.

A new category this year was the Indigenous Business of the Year, with Moccasin Trails taking home the top prize.

A full list of award winners:

Rising Star Business of the Year Award: HUB Office Furniture Inc.

Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award: Festivals Kelowna

Social Leadership CrAsian Foods Corp.

Ethics in Business Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Inclusive Workplace: TKI Construction

Environmental Impact: Ecora

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Courtney Koga, CrAsian Foods Corp.

Not-For-Profit Excellence: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Excellence in Agriculture: FloraMaxx Technologies

Excellence in Tourism: O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars

Technology Innovator of the Year: Acres Enterprises Ltd.

Indigenous Business of the Year: Moccasin Trails

Small Business of the Year: Modern PURAIR

Mid-Size Business of the Year: Tranq Sleep Care

Large Business of the Year: ACE Plumbing & Heating

Business Leader of the Year: Marion Bremner.

With the 2021 Excellence Awards wrapped, it’s on to the next one: the 2022 ceremony is scheduled for November 2022.

