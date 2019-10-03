Dan Rogers, executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, preparing before the announcement of finalists for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards at the Coast Capri Hotel on Oct. 3. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Business Excellence Awards finalists

The 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala and Ceremony will take place on Nov. 1

More than 200 people were in attendance at the Coast Capri Hotel’s ballroom on Thursday afternoon for the announcement that the Kelowna business community has been waiting for.

Three finalists were named for each of the 12 categories of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards and will go on to the final judging stage.

Winners will be announced at the 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala and Ceremony at the Delta Grand Hotel on Nov. 1. Tickets for the gala are available at the Kelowna Chamber’s website.

The list of finalists in each category is as follows:

Rising Star Business of the Year (less than 3 years)

  • Cannary Packaging Inc.
  • Parke Pacific Projects Ltd.
  • Thick as Thieves Entertainment

Micro Business of the Year (1-3 employees)

  • Serviss Wealth Management
  • Sherpa Group Events Inc.
  • Galleria Fashions

Small Business of the Year (4-15 employees)

  • Hampton Pools and Landscape
  • Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm
  • The Peacock Sheridan Group

Mid-sized Business of the Year (16-50 employees)

  • Blair Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
  • Hergott Law
  • SweetLegs Clothing Inc.

Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)

  • Boyd Autobody and Glass
  • Valens GroWorks Corporation
  • Vitalis Extraction Technology

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Under age 40)

  • Cassidy deVeer of 3rd Generation Homes Ltd.
  • Tyler Robson of Valens GroWorks Corporation
  • Ranjit Takher of Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc.

Not-for-Profit Excellence Award

  • BC SPCA – Kelowna branch
  • Central Okanagan Community Food Bank
  • Society of Hope

Social Leadership Award (for-profit-business)

  • Boyd Autobody and Glass
  • Coast Capital Savings, Kelowna Branch
  • Kot Auto Group

Marketing Campaign of the Year

  • Predator Ridge Resort
  • Sayvee Creative Inc.
  • Valens GroWorks Corporation

Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award

  • Kelowna Museums Society
  • Kelowna Pride Society
  • Studio9 Independent School of Arts Society

Technology Innovator of the Year

  • Agents of Discovery
  • Hybrid Elevator Inc.
  • Perfit Dental Solutions Inc.

Excellence in Tourism Award

  • Kelowna Concierge
  • Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm
  • Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

