Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations were submitted by both the local community and businesses

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has released its full list of nominees for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

This year’s nominees represent a range of businesses of all sizes, not-for-profits, and exceptional individuals. This year’s nominations were chosen by both the community and businesses. A panel of independent judges is now evaluating all nominee applications, prior to naming finalists in each of the 12 categories.

The finalists will be announced at a special luncheon honoring all nominees at the Cost Capri hotel in Kelowna on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

“The Business Excellence Awards are an outstanding pathway for recognizing achievement in our community,” says Chamber President Nikki Csek. “As a past winner, I know that it not only feels great to be recognized for your hard work in front of your peers, but it is a great opportunity to boost your business profile.”

On Oct. 3., judges will visit all the finalist’s places of business and shoot video of each finalist at work for viewing at the gala. The winners will be revealed at the glitzy Business Excellence Awards Gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1. at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The theme for this year’s gala is titled “Destination of Excellence: Celebrating those driving Kelowna’s Success.”

“This year’s theme marks a broader look at where we are as a community,” says Csek. “Kelowna isn’t just a big player region, or even in the province. National and international companies are setting up shop here and local businesses are expanding their reach across the world.”

Luncheon event tickets for Oct. 3. can be found on the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce website, here.

