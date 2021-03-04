Kelowna communications company merges with German platform

Bananatag and Staffbase together will provide communications strategies

Kelowna communications company Bananatag just got bigger with its recent merger.

The company announced it has merged with German company Staffbase, which provides internal communication platforms for various companies internationally.

Together, Bananatag and Staffbase will provide an “integrated, one-stop-shop platform for internal communications professionals”.

Staffbase CEO and co-founder Martin Bohringer said the merger is good news for their customer base.

“It will broaden our platform to include email, employee app, intranet, chat and deep integrations with Slack and Microsoft 365 including Teams and SharePoint.”

Banantag CEO and co-founder Corey Wagner said they’re excited for this next step for the company.

The merge will provide Staffbase with Bananatag’s strong North American base, which will help accelerate its growth in the region. Together, they will now serve companies in 11 international locations including Vancouver, Kelowna, New York, London, Amsterdam and Germany.

The two companies together will have 450 employees.

Bananatag has been recognized for the past two years for its rapid growth and innovation, being listed by Deloitte as one of the top 50 fastest-growing tech companies in Canada over the past four years.

