Kelowna company supports Cops for Kids

Boyd Autobody and Glass in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton donates to charity

Boyd Autobody and Glass turned a discount offering into a donation to the Cops for Kids charity.

In the months of October and November, the business offered discounts headlight restoration and exterior wash for its customers and donated the rest of the cost to Cops for Kids, a group of RCMP members who raise money for families in need.

“The Boyd team was so proud to see locals of Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Penticton come together to give back to the amazing people helped by the Cops for Kids ride. When you bring it to Boyd you support your local community,” said Krista Chisholm, regional marketing manager, Okanagan.

Gail Harrison from Cops for Kids was given a cheque for $2,500.

Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation that is committed to assisting children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives. They tirelessly work to raise funds to continue giving ongoing support to the children in the communities that they serve.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.