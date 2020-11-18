(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast-food’ restaurant

Model of Blk Box is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer in the gym.

Greg Sebell believes that getting fit starts in the kitchen.

Together, he and business partner Lonni Van Diest have created a healthy fast food restaurant that caters to the fitness community.

Located in the Landmark District at 1880 Dayton St., Blk Box: Fuel Good Food celebrated its first day open on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Many of the items on their menu are modelled after traditional favourites but at a healthier level. From pancake and sausage breakfast sandwiches to street tacos or Shepherd’s pie, each menu item has been crafted to meet dietary needs.

On the menu, the calories and nutritional value of each meal is front and centre, so those looking to follow a strict diet can do so easily. The menu features many gluten-free and vegan options as well.

In the near future, the restaurant will be offering online pre-orders and deliveries of their meals, for those people always on the go.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for people to eat healthily,” said Sebell.

“If you want to see results in fitness, it really comes down to food. It’s probably 80 per cent of what you eat, 20 per cent of what you do in the gym. And I think a lot of people don’t realize that.”

Their model is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer while at the gym.

“Both Lonni and I have worked out for years, and have done meal prep over the years… we hated doing meal prep ourselves. It was always chicken breast, rice and broccoli. It was super boring. (So we thought) if we could hire a service to do this for us what would we want to eat?”

Sebell said they saw a hole in the market; a place to eat fun, but healthy food. They also offer personal fitness training and meal plan services, in collaboration with local personal trainers and nutritionists.

If you’re looking to get fit, Blk Box will put you in touch with one of these local experts. Sebell admitted the fitness world can be intimidating if you’re starting from scratch.

“If you want to (be shown) what to do, what workouts to do and what to eat, we’ll take care of you,” Sebell said.

Most Read