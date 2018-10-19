Kelowna entrepreneur nominated for award

Kristy Carruthers has been announced as a finalist for the Stevie Awards

Kelowna entrepreneur, Kristy Carruthers has been announced as a finalist for the Stevie Awards for women in business.

Carruthers, nominated in the category of female entrepreneur of the year – business products- 10 or less employees; started her company, Proforma Inspired Promotions in 2014 after having her second child. The single mother was looking for a career where she could put down roots for her family and become part of a community after working on cruise ships.

“My struggle was being a single mother with two young kids, running a business, building it and making it all work. It was a unique challenge but it’s also motivation. The things that make it difficult make it worthwhile.”

Now Carruthers business has taken off, since 2015 the company has grown 450 per cent.

“What I love about what we do is that we help them (clients) build their brand by building good feelings. It’s about giving gifts and building good will. I think that is such a great way to advertise and build awareness of your company and that is my favourite part. It’s about finding the right item to send that message. We get some of the strangest requests, someone just asked for lightsabers.”

Carruthers is bringing her ten year old daughter to the awards party on Nov. 16 in New York City.

“It’s pretty exciting and a little humbling. It’s a big honour and in my particular industry is fairly male dominated and nice to be nominated. I think anything that encourages or highlights women in any industry is great.”

The Stevie Award is a premier business award which honours and generates public recognition of the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs and the organizations they run. nominations are judged by many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators.

