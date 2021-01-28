Kelowna restaurant ‘Salt & Brick’ to be featured on Food Network

The restaurant will be featured on the show Big Food Bucket List

A Kelowna restaurant is about to be showcased across North America for its buzz-worthy, delicious food creations thanks to Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List.

The Food Network launched season three of its program Big Food Bucket List where host John Catucci tours North America in search of must-eat meals to meet chefs and learn how they make their unique creations.

Salt & Brick located on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna was one of the restaurants Catucci took the opportunity to highlight. Filming took place last September and the episode will now air on Feb.6 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Food Network.

Casey Greabeiel co-owner of Salt & Brick and Jack’s Pizza and Liquor said the team was excited to be featured as they had been in consideration for the show for three years.

“Our culinary team lead by creative director, chef James Holmes, designs dishes that are fresh and creative, our menu changes daily based on what is in season and while it sometimes may not make sense on paper, the results are overwhelmingly positive and we feel helped us in being selected to be showcased,” said Greabeiel.

Chef James Holmes features two of his signature items and some guest favourites on the show.

In celebration of being featured on the show, Salt & Brick and Jack’s Pizza & Liquor will be featuring several of the items that are presented on the episode of Big Food Bucket List.

Each restaurant will air the episode and is currently taking reservations for dinner and episode viewing for both showtimes.

Guests can book a table by calling Salt & Brick at 778-484-3234 or Jack’s at 778-484-6994. However, there is very limited seating available due to Covid-19 restrictions. Salt & Brick will also be offering a small number of items to be ordered for pickup, to enjoy at home while watching the episode.

