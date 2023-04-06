Sign up for Leopold's Tavern's Locals Only for a chance to win a Leopold's branded cooler. (Leopold's Tavern/Facebook)

Kelowna restuarant launches Locals Only rewards program for insider deals

Sign up before Apr. 30 to win a Leopold’s branded cooler

Who doesn’t love rewards programs?

Leopold’s Tavern has launched its own for locals of each restaurant location, including Kelowna.

Locals Only is the business’ way of thanking its customers with no strings attached.

The program is free to sign up for, but participants must be of legal drinking age.

Leopold’s locals will get exclusive access to discount codes, merch drops, and events like launch parties.

They promise not to overwhelm you with updates but will email insider info and updates on the business.

Signing up also gives you a chance to win a Leopold’s branded cooler.

Check out the restaurant’s website for more details.

READ MORE: Popular pub franchise to take over Fernando's space in downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Food and DrinkKelownarestaurant

Pop-up banner image