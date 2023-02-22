350 Bakehouse and Cafe is experience short shortages, forcing them to stop their hot breakfast and lunch options for the time being. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)

350 Bakehouse and Cafe is experience short shortages, forcing them to stop their hot breakfast and lunch options for the time being. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)

Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse ending grill options due to staff shortage

Cafe will focus on grab-and-go and deli items, as well as baked goods

The pandemic hit many people and businesses hard and the effects are still being felt. Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse and Cafe is the latest victim.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 27, the bakery located at 567 Bernand Avenue, will be closing their kitchen for breakfast and lunch to focus on quick grab-and-go items as they are experiencing kitchen staff shortages.

The store’s hours will remain the same.

READ MORE: It’s good! Super Bowl lottery ticket converts into win in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort seeks energy savings

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodKelownaLocal BusinessOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Liberal MPs decry Vancouver Port Authority truck program in letters to minister

Just Posted

350 Bakehouse and Cafe is experience short shortages, forcing them to stop their hot breakfast and lunch options for the time being. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)
Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse ending grill options due to staff shortage

Wesley Heppner. (BCLC/Submitted)
It’s good! Super Bowl lottery ticket converts into win in West Kelowna

Big White Ski Resort Village Centre. (Photo contributed)
Big White Ski Resort seeks energy savings

The Telus Kelowna Cup returns to Big White Ski Resort for the ninth time this Saturday, Feb. 25th. (@BigWhite/Twitter)
Telus Kelowna Cup returns to Big White for 9th year