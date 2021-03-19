Kelowna’s newest cannabis shop opens doors

Greenery Cannabis Boutique opened Friday, March 19 in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Greenery Cannabis Boutique opened Friday, March 19 in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) Greenery Cannabis Boutique opened Friday, March 19 in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna’s newest cannabis store celebrated its official opening Friday, March 19.

The addition of this Greenery Cannabis Boutique shop marks the company’s third in the Okanagan, with stores already open in Penticton and Salmon Arm.

Located at 1677 Commerce Ave., the cannabis shop features a bright, open concept showroom with a variety of products in wooden display cases; from pre-rolled joints to oils, edibles, beverages, flower products, accessories and more.

“This has been a long, hard journey, but a great one at the same time. We’ve learned a lot over the whole journey, but it feels really good to finally be open, and be able to welcome customers into the store,” said Debbie Williams, Kelowna general manager.

Williams views their shop as almost like a jewelry store, for cannabis. The shop was designed with the intention of allowing customers to take their time, browse available products, and become educated at the same time.

“For me, it’s really a shopping experiencing, as opposed to just a store to go to make a purchase.”

Given how it is constantly growing, Williams believes right now is a great time for the cannabis industry. And, she said it’s a great time for cannabis in Kelowna.

“I think Kelowna’s also constantly growing, we’re also a tourist town. I don’t think it’s saturated yet, and I don’t think the city will allow it to become over-saturated either.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more of Kelowna’s customers. We welcome all customers into this store,” she said.

The company has no plans of stopping soon; in the coming months, another Greenery Cannabis Boutique store is set to open in Armstrong.

