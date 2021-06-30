Kelowna’s tallest ‘Landmark’ nears completion

Landmark 7 is to be completed in May 2022

At 23 storeys, it will be the tallest commercial building between Vancouver and Calgary.

Landmark 7 is set to be completed in May 2022 and will include office spaces, a fitness facility, a community events centre, retail spaces and possibly a new restaurant.

With 360 degree views of the city, the building, managed by the Stober Group, will be the newest and tallest in the Landmark District.

Stober Group CEO David McAnerney said creating Landmark 7 was necessary as the other six buildings are completely occupied.

“We have to make sure we have space for our tenants to expand as we have some of the most successful companies working here in the Landmark District and they need to grow,” explained McAnerney. “In the absence of vacancy in Landmark one through six, it’s super important we get this building up and operational.”

The project started two years ago, and there more than 70 different trades working on the build.

“We didn’t see a slowdown, during the height of the pandemic, in the way of construction activity as we had great procedures in place,” said McAnerney. “We did see a slow down in decision making as far as space planning, but that seems to be coming to a rapid end as people are moving fast and the leasing team tells me it is a completely different scenario these days as people are actively planning to expand.”

The Stober group has launched a campaign to engage companies from Vancouver and Toronto to come to the Landmark District. The hope is that the Stober Group can entice the next Rogers after the company announced it is opening a new customer solution centre in the Landmark District, which will bring 350 jobs to the area.

“Rogers moving here really was a game-changer for Kelowna it really spoke volumes to the talent availability. The university and college were big factors for the company when they were looking at the talent and availability of talent here in the city,” said McAnerney.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth is one of those companies that saw Kelowna as a destination that they wanted to grow their business in after launching in Manitoba.

Darren Morcom, vice president Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, said the firm moved to the city last September to expand.

“The opportunity here at Landmark 7 to showcase the views of Kelowna for our clients is something we felt like a once in a lifetime opportunity, so we jumped at being on the twenty-third floor,” he said.

Currently, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth has 16 employees, and Morcom confirmed they are hiring more individuals every month.

Morcom said one of the reasons his company chose the Landmark District was not only for the view but also for the type of businesses and individuals that occupy the space.

