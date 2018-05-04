General Okanagan Economic Indicators Q1 2018 Contributed

Kelowna’s unemployment rates have dropped

According to the COEDC Kelowna steadily growing

Unemployment rates are down according to the latest Economic Indicators report for the first quarter of the year.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commision released their quarterly Economic Indicators Report that details the Central Okanagan.

Related: Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

The report says that the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.1 per cent, with over 5,000 job postings already listed this year and the highest demand in sales and services.

The report also analyzed housing units where construction has started are 63 per cent lower than last year, due to the record high number of multi-family projects that started the same time last year.

Related:British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

The commission collects their data from BC Stats, Statistics Canada, CMHC and local governments in the Central Okanagan and interprets the data to create their statistics.

For more information click here

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

Just Posted

Car drives into ditch in West Kelowna

A man was arrested at the scene

Evacuation alert issued for West Kelowna properties

A State of Emergency has been declared in the city

Kelowna creek floods

Water in Mill Creek rose above its banks this afternoon

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Water advisories issued in West Kelowna

The advisory affects approximately 7,000 households

What’s happening

Check out these community events happening this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Riley Corcoran, 13, creates his own company, Shuswap Soul Clothing

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Most Read