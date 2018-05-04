Kelowna’s unemployment rates have dropped

According to the COEDC Kelowna steadily growing

Unemployment rates are down according to the latest Economic Indicators report for the first quarter of the year.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commision released their quarterly Economic Indicators Report that details the Central Okanagan.

The report says that the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.1 per cent, with over 5,000 job postings already listed this year and the highest demand in sales and services.

The report also analyzed housing units where construction has started are 63 per cent lower than last year, due to the record high number of multi-family projects that started the same time last year.

The commission collects their data from BC Stats, Statistics Canada, CMHC and local governments in the Central Okanagan and interprets the data to create their statistics.

