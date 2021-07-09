This is the proposed location for a Burger King, convenience store and Kentucky Fried Chicken at 534 Main St. in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)

KFC, Burger King proposed for new location in Shuswap

Proposal on July 14 agenda for Sicamous planning and development committee meeting

Burger King and Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets are on their way to a new location in the Shuswap.

A proposal to redevelop a building on Main Street in Sicamous for the future home of the two restaurants has been submitted to the municipality.

The proposal, from a company called Hemkund Developments, will be read at the district’s planning and development committee meeting on July 14.

The two restaurants, which would be serviced by drive-thrus, would be located at 534 Main St. – the former Mountain Park Motorsports site – if approved.

The proposal for the property also includes plans for a convenience store, outdoor amenity areas and landscaping.

Additionally, it mentions possible future development of a hotel and gas islands at 530 Main St.

The agent on the application, Mark O’Connor of OKE 8 Designs Inc., will be presenting the proposal at the July 14 meeting for feedback before bringing it to council at a later date.

