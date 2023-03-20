Wine Club spring pick up at O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country. (Peak Cellars/Instagram)

Wine Club spring pick up at O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country. (Peak Cellars/Instagram)

Lake Country winery makes top 10 in international chardonnay competition

O’Rourke Family Estates received one of 55 gold medals

A Lake Country winery has received high recognition for its 2020 chardonnay.

O’Rourke Family Estates won gold in the Chardonnay du Monde international competition in France.

The Lake Country winery received one of 55 gold medals and placed in the top 10 for 2023.

The O’Rourke Family Estates has a vast portfolio of wines and boasts of a property with 110-acres of vines.

Other Okanagan wineries were awarded silver medals in the competition :

•Jackson Triggs for its 2019 Grand Reserve chardonnay

•Inniskillin Okanagan Estate for its 2020 Dark Horse Vineyard chardonnay

•Kitsch Wines for its 2020 Seven Barrel chardonnay

•Quails’ Gate for its 2020 Stewart Family Reserve chardonnay

•Nk’mip Cellars for its 2020 chardonnay.

READ MORE: Law firm celebrates 50 years with donation to BC Cancer – Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court’s permission

Just Posted

Okanagan College President Dr. Neil Fassina. (Contributed)
Okanagan College set to meet future demand for skilled workers

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)
Kelowna Springs golf course teed up for public hearing

Camper destroyed by flames. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Fire destroys camper, spreads to homes in West Kelowna

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna