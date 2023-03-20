Lake Country winery makes top 10 in international chardonnay competition

A Lake Country winery has received high recognition for its 2020 chardonnay.
O’Rourke Family Estates won gold in the Chardonnay du Monde international competition in France.
The Lake Country winery received one of 55 gold medals and placed in the top 10 for 2023.
The O’Rourke Family Estates has a vast portfolio of wines and boasts of a property with 110-acres of vines.
Other Okanagan wineries were awarded silver medals in the competition :
•Jackson Triggs for its 2019 Grand Reserve chardonnay
•Inniskillin Okanagan Estate for its 2020 Dark Horse Vineyard chardonnay
•Quails’ Gate for its 2020 Stewart Family Reserve chardonnay
•Nk’mip Cellars for its 2020 chardonnay.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on