Love Pepsi? This Could Be the Job for You

Beverage giant PepsiCo is searching for fun-loving people to join its national team.

Coming to Kelowna March 26, PepsiCo Beverages Canada will host a National Hiring Day to fill 500 seasonal positions across the country.

With an opportunity to make $15,000 over the summer, the company says candidates will be hired based on attitude and trained for specific skills.

Candidates are asked to apply in advance at pepsicojobs.com and bring two pieces of identification to the hiring event.

The event will be held at PepsiCo on Dilworth Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

