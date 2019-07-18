Luxury home auction takes place today

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

The time has come for a luxury home in Lake Country to be auctioned off.

Leading up to the auction there were many questions swirling over how the unreserved processes would work and who exactly would be interested in the almost 9,000-square-foot home.

Alex Lambert with Lambert Premier Auctions said questions always come up about managing the risk for both the seller, buyer and themselves.

“It’s simply based on how many registered qualified bidders we get,” he said. “We are looking for at least five qualified registered bidders and one thing we have really noticed in the last five days is there has been a significant uptick in activity and viewings for the property. We have had more and more people in each day.”

Solaris, the luxury lakefront home, is located on a 1.1-acre parcel of land with a private beach.

The home is just under 9,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Running alongside this auction are separate charity events benefiting the Mamas for Mamas foundation, an Okanagan charity that offers poverty relief and mental health services to mothers, caregivers and their children.

