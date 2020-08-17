Customers are now required to wear masks when shopping at Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls. (Juraj Varga - Pixabay)

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Customers at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls are required to wear masks while shopping as of Monday, Aug. 17.

TJX Canada, the stores’ parent company, implemented the new measure as part of its COVID-19 safety plan.

Young children or customers who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering are exempt from the new requirement.

Besides implementing mask use, TJX Canada has been limiting the number of customers inside each store, has added protective shields at cash registers and has enhanced cleaning measures in place since reopening.

Across the Okanagan and Shuswap, Winners has locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Salmon Arm; HomeSense has locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon; and Marshalls has one location in Kelowna.

READ: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Just Posted

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Recovery mission on Okanagan Lake for swimmer presumed drowned

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the body of a man off Tug Boat Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Fire rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Most Read