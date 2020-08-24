Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Face masks or coverings will be mandatory at No Frills stores and Real Canadian Superstores in Canada starting Aug. 29. (File photo)

Shoppers at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore will be required to wear masks, come Aug. 29.

Owned by Loblaws, the companies will require that everyone in the stores, both employees and customers, don masks upon entry.

“Starting Saturday, August 29, 2020, masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all NOFRILLS® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated a No Frills Facebook post dated Aug. 22.

In Salmon Arm, No Frills franchise owner Brad Housden said the directive applies to every No Frills grocery store in Canada, not just B.C.

He said he thinks Loblaws is acting proactively, creating a policy that he expects all stores will begin following soon.

Real Canadian Superstore also posted the same notification on its Facebook page.

On Aug. 20, Dr. Réka Gustafson and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in their COVID-19 update that a new outbreak had been identified at a Loblaws warehouse in the Fraser Health region, with nine employees testing positive.

At Shopper’s Drug Mart in Salmon Arm, also owned by Loblaws, no word had been received as of Aug. 24 on making masks mandatory.

