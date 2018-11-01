Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

Just Posted

A savoury success: Kelowna spaghetti fundraiser helps out those in need

$1,000 was raised when one woman decided to use $100 for something more

Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

The Glorious Sons on finding their own sound

The Ontario band comes to Kelowna for a night of Rock and Roll

New supportive housing in Kelowna to provide the homeless with a home

Hearthstone project ready to welcome its first 51 residents

Vernon duo start restaurant staff training initiative

Inaugural Science of Serving workshop series planned at UBC Okanagan.

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Most Read