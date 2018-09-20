More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

A new ale trail in B.C. provides beer lovers with some great options in the Southern Interior.

The BC Ale Trail’s newest addition is the Triang-ale Trail, featuring six craft breweries from Kamloops to Salmon Arm to Vernon.

The three B.C. Interior cities create a circuit for travellers, showcasing three diverse regions in the province.

From Kamloops’ rolling hills to the scenic beauty of Salmon Arm and the bustling city of Vernon, there is no shortage of things to do within the area. Whether you’re an outdoorsperson or an urban dweller, visitors and residents can come together over a refreshing pint (or taster flight) of locally brewed beer.

“Go sit in a taproom somewhere and you’ll be told exactly where to head next,” says Richard Phillips, co-owner of Iron Road Brewing in Kamloops. “There are a lot more beer lovers here than you might expect – it’s a common denominator.”

Related: 2014 – Brewery salutes sockeye with new beer

The breweries featured in the Triang-ale Trail are: Kamloops’ Noble Pig Brewhouse, Red Collar Brewing and Iron Road Brewing; Crannóg Ales in Sorrento; Salmon Arm’s Barley Station Brew Pub; and Marten Brewing in Vernon.

Related: 2016 – Barley Station brews winning brown ale

The destinations are all connected by the Trans-Canada Highway with a short side trip to Vernon on Highway 97, making it an easygoing, memorable road trip.

“The Triang-ale Trail features some of the best beer the province has to offer – once visitors get caught in its grasp they aren’t going to want to leave!” jokes Joe Wiebe, director of content with the BC Ale Trail. “And there is such great variety there – although each city is close by, they each have something completely different to offer.”

The BC Ale Trail has expanded to feature 17 different regions since its inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Northern BC Trail.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter