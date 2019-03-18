MQN brings Georgie gold home to Okanagan

Local Okanagan firm, MQN Architecture & Interior Design was a top five finalist in 5 categories at this years’ 2019 Georgie Awards held in Vancouver Saturday, March 9.
“Our team was ecstatic to be selected as a finalist again this year by the CHBA BC in five categories let alone to bring home two Georgie Awards,” said Partner Dora Anderson.
“A finalist nomination in the Georgie Awards is a coveted achievement within the residential construction industry. With many annual entries and strong competition, it is not an easy task,” added Neil Moody, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia.
This year MQN submitted a custom lakeside home titled Boomerang Bay.
“This captivating home stays true to prairie style architecture and design as it is rooted in nature with a sense of place. Prairie buildings are, as Frank Lloyd Wright said, ‘Married to the ground.’ Utilizing nature as a primary source of inspiration for materiality along with the use of tree and plant motifs expressed in the custom millwork, furniture, art glass and metal works throughout the home echoes prairie style ideals while keeping the emphasis on integration with the surrounding landscape, horizontal lines, craftsmanship and simplicity,” Anderson said of the home.
“Much like building, success is not built by one person but by a team, which is why we are proud to share this build and award with our wonderful clients and all the talented hard-working local Okanagan building partners that worked with us to make this dream home a reality,” said partner Brian Quiring.
For more information about the Georgie Awards and photos of Boomerang Bay, visit georgieawards.ca.
