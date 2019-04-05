Premier John Horgan talks forest policy with Council of Forest Industries CEO Susan Yurkovich at COFI’s convention in Vancouver, April 5, 2019. (COFI)

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

The expansion of the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria and the replacement of St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver will showcase the province’s leading role in mass timber construction, Premier John Horgan says.

Speaking to the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver Friday, Horgan referred to his recent visit to Structurlam’s cross-laminated timber factory in Okanagan Falls, where he announced the B.C. Building Code is being changed to increase maximum timber construction height from six storeys to 12.

“Building the new museum from B.C. wood honours the past, while showcasing our bright future in engineered wood design,” Horgan said. “I have asked that the new St. Paul’s use mass timber wherever possible, without affecting building height or view corridors.”

The museum and hospital projects are “just the beginning” for the revitalization of B.C.’s forest industry, Horgan told delegates to B.C.’s largest industry convention. Other public construction projects will also showcase B.C. technology.

READ MORE: Royal B.C. Museum faces space, seismic issues

READ MORE: St. Paul’s Hospital replacement to open in 2026

Horgan described letters he wrote to B.C. Interior forest company executives this week, inviting them to start talks with Indigenous and union leaders on how they can make more efficient use of existing licensed timber supply, which has dropped significantly in the wake of beetle epidemics across the province.

“If we don’t have a transformation from the high-volume to the high-value economy, we’re going to be in trouble,” Horgan told reporters after the speech.

He cited the decision announced by Kalesnikoff Lumber to build a new engineered timber plant in the Kootenays, which came the day after his visit to Structurlam, a pioneer of engineered wood with operations in Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

Structurlam has expanded into the United States, and is supplying mass timber components for a wide variety of projects, including Microsoft’s new campus in Mountain View, California, the heart of Silicon Valley.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Just Posted

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservatives ready to vote

A federal Tory candidate will be selected for the riding Saturday

Kelowna Mountie injured in crash

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

West Kelowna rapist sentenced to five years behind bars

Warning: Trigger alert. Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced today

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

Goaltending coach Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s coaching staff

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather update

Get the movies and the popcorn ready because it may be a wet weekend

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Police seek semi reported to have left collision scene

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for dash cam footage of April 3 collision on Highway 1

Report of erratic driver leads police to upside down sedan

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating April 2 collision on Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Hall of Famer Bev Smith heralds benefits of sport for youth development

Former Salmon Arm woman head of Kidsports, says the court is like a classroom

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

Most Read