Nature’s Fare Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Nature’s Fare said no major changes expected after sale to Buy-Low Foods

Buy-Low Foods is a division of the Jim Pattison Group

Kamloops This Week

The executive team at Nature’s Fare Markets said it will be business as usual at the grocery store chain following its sale to the Jim Pattison Group’s Buy-Low Foods division.

Nature’s fare, which has locations in Kamloops and Vernon, is a health-focused chain of seven stores, specializing in organic products.

Nature’s Fare was found in 1993 by Rick Monahan and is headquartered in Vernon.

In an email to KTW, Alexa Monahan, daughter of Rick and part of Nature’s Fare executive team, said there will be no major changes following the sale.

“Nature’s Fare is excited to become part of the larger Buy-Low group, which includes similar retailers like Choices, Meinhardts and Nesters,” Monahan said.

“We will remain true to our commitments. Supporting local producers, offering only the highest quality organic produce, natural grocery products and premium vitamins and supplements will continue to be our priority. We look forward to opportunities for growth and to continuing to ethically assist all of our customers on their journey to better health. There will be no major changes to general operations, staff or stores as a result of the sale.”

Buy-Low Foods was founded in 1966 and purchased by the Jim Pattison Group in 1995. Buy-Low Foods has more than 60 stores under its eponymous banner and other monickers across Western Canada.

The Jim Pattison Group’s portfolio includes the Save-On-Foods chain, Pattison Billboards and the Broadcast Centre in Kamloops.

No details were released as the sale involves two private companies.

