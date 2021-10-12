New café steps into former Starbucks location in downtown Kelowna

On opening day, all of the café’s sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas

A new café is opening in downtown Kelowna, and the owner is inviting the community to meet the gang.

Deville Coffee is opening its first location in B.C., with four other locations in the works across the province, including one in downtown Vancouver. The café replaces Starbucks on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street in a heritage building, which originally housed the city’s first drugstore in 1901.

Deville Coffee is a locally owned chain, with Kelowna resident Jenna Kopperson heading the downtown location.

“We are super excited to bring Deville Coffee to Kelowna,” she said.

“The café looks amazing, and we can’t wait to meet our customers and fellow businesses in the neighbourhood.”

To celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 14, all beverages will be by donation, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Kelowna-based non-profit Mamas for Mamas, which helps vulnerable families who may be experiencing poverty-related issues.

“We are so pleased to support Mamas for Mamas at the grand opening, and we appreciate the community’s support,” she said.

“We invite everyone to come visit us that day, say hello, check out the café, and support a wonderful cause.”

Deville Coffee was founded by Paul Brassard and Mark Nolan in 2008. Other locations are in Alberta.

