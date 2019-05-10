New eatery to open in Kelowna’s north end

Kettle River Brewing teams up with CrAsian Food Truck to open a kitchen

Kettle River Brewing will start serving food from a new kitchen in June

From breweries to cideries Kelowna’s north end continues to be a hot spot for new business.

The popular Kettle River Brewing, located on Baillie Avenue, is one of the microbreweries in the area that is well known for not only delicious beer but live music and game nights.

Now the business is about to become the latest location for an eatery. Kettle River has been working with local food truck operators CrAsian since 2016 when the brewery first opened and now they are teaming up for a new project.

Three years and several beers later, Kettle River and CrAsian are looking to solidify their relationship in brick and mortar by expanding to a kitchen.

Provisions Kitchen and Catering, operated by CrAsian Foods Corp, will serve upscale camping-inspired food, creatively crafted with beer in mind, inside of Kettle River Brewing.

The kitchen is set to open sometime in June.

