New Jaguar and Land Rover dealership opens in Kelowna

Jaguar and Land Rover Kelowna held a grand opening for its new location last night. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Britain’s premier car manufacturers have found a new home in Kelowna.

Jaguar and Land Rover Kelowna held the grand opening of its new location last night and unveiled some of the latest and greatest innovations in the brands’ lineups.

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is a fully electric-performance SUV and is Jaguar’s first foray into the electric-vehicle market.

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the newest compact SUV in the company’s lineup.

READ MORE: Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

READ MORE: Water restrictions for Regional District of Central Okanagan

The building had been in the works for a couple of years, while the dealership operated out of its old location. According to the staff, the new building is something to behold.

“It’s amazing. The place is a masterpiece; it’s a piece of art. It’s exciting to come to work every day,” said Tanner Caouette, managing partner and general manager of the dealership.

More information regarding the new showroom can be found at jaguarkelowna.com or landroverkelowna.com, or you can visit them in person at 839 Finns Road.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.