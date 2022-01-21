New pet store to open in Kelowna

Come to Kelowna in March. (Home Alive Pets)

The former Pet Smart on Harvey Avenue is set to be the home of a new pet store this March.

Home Alive Pets, which has stores in Edmonton, Lethbridge and Langley, carries products from natural foods, healthy treats, to toys, pet clothes and litter, as well as an online service.

The family-owned company started in Alberta, more than 10 years ago, opened its first B.C. location in Langley last year.

The company totes itself as being well connected with pet rescue networks across the country that help to rehabilitate and re-home pets in need.

Pet Smart recently renovated the old Home Outfitters on Banks Road, after the business went closed permanently in 2019, into its new Kelowna location.

