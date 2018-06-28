New places for good eats and sweet treats in downtown Kelowna

This last week has seen the downtown core of Kelowna bustling with new spots to enjoy street food, gelato and an abundance of brew on tap.

The team at Laneway Canteen are serving up fresh tacos and strong margaritas. Image: Carmen Weld

From Craft Beer Market Kelowna to a new Italian Gelato shop and a laneway taco stand, downtown Kelowna is all about the foodies.

Three new spots have opened their doors within the last week offering locals and tourists alike a new place to enjoy eats, sweets and cool drinks.

As you walk up Bernard Avenue from the sails you may hear music coming from the small alley between Freshslice and Hot Box Yoga. Take a peek and you’ll find a fire-engine red shipping container filled with enthusiastic staff serving street tacos, queso dip and strong margaritas.

“The back alley here is a city initiative and the city wanted to test putting a business into an alley that was not that beautiful. They wanted to take a space that was less than desirable and make it beautiful,” explained Brad Attwood, general manager of Earls Kelowna.

The city did work beautifying the spot and approached Attwood who jumped at the chance.

“They asked me if we could create something to make the alleyway a viable business and that’s where the Sea-Can idea came in. We designed it through Earls and opened it on Tuesday.”

This is only Earls associated street taco shipping container in Canada.

“The reception has been wonderful,” added Attwood. “We knew this was the right time to open and it has been great.

“If you want a great street taco, and would love a beer or a great local glass of wine, pop by and see us.”

The Laneway Canteen will be open from approximately noon to 11 p.m. each day.

A few steps further up the block the new Craft Beer Market Kelowna has officially opened its doors to the public. With two floors of open air space, shuffle board and more than 100 items on tap this is bound to be a hot spot in Kelowna this summer.

As of June 27, Craft Beer was offering 95 beers, five ciders, 10 wines and two non-alcoholic options on tap.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Kelowna community,” said PJ L’Heureux, president and founder of CRAFT Beer Market, in a press release.

“We are looking forward to sharing our love of craft beer and local food with the community while preserving the building’s historic roots.”

Across the street, tucked to the right of Kelly O’Bryan’s, an Italian and German duo have opened Amore Mio Kelowna, promising authentic Italian cuisine and gelato.

“We are offering homestyle Italian cuisine, comfort food,” explains Nicolas Mariani at Amore Mio. “Gelato, breakfast, crepes, lunch, pasta, pizza, paninis. Italian wine, Italian beer, cheese boards etc.”

The gelato maker and co-owner, Marco Napolitano, spent 10 years in school mastering his gelato craft and has already had success with multiple gelato shops in Germany. He is a ‘Master Craft’ and ‘Technical’ gelato maker.

Among the classics like pistachio, chocolate and stracciatella, guests are enjoying new flavours like cinnamon and fig and a sweet, dessert take on spaghetti carbonara.

Amore Mio opens each day at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

