New restaurant AT 509 to open on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna

AT 509 is a new restaurant located at 509 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

A new restaurant that embraces local food and beverages will be the latest to join the vibrant downtown atmosphere on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.

Formerly known as the Grateful Fed and then for a short while Vibes, the new restaurant is re-branding as AT 509, which is fitting based on its location at 509 Bernard.

Executive chef Kevin Negoro is the mind behind the concept and menu at 509. He was formerly the executive chef at the popular dining spot FSH on Saint Paul Street and will look to keep a fresh outlook with his latest project.

“It’s definitely cutting edge gastro-pub food,” said Negoro. “We’re trying to go with a concept of comfort food that people recognize but with a serious twist.”

Negoro said he is stirring away from all the stereotypical pub food, such as chicken wings. He said 509 will aim to make food hand-crafted-in-house to the best of its ability. The restaurant’s wine and beer are all locally based and its cocktail menu will also be unique to the establishment.

“We’re trying to support as much local as possible,” said Negoro. “It’s really important for us to give back to the community that supported us going through all the obstacles that we have.”

READ MORE: Kelowna chef breaking down cultural barriers one spice at a time

According to Negoro, the new establishment will be upscale, but affordable, aiming at a target audience of people in their late 20’s.

The restaurant will be open six days a week, featuring different specials such as Taco Tuesday, prawn and souvlaki skewers on Wednesdays and Italian dinner on Sundays. The new eatery will also have an abundance of vegetarian options and a gluten-free-friendly menu. Happy hour will start at 3 p.m. and brunch will also be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Opening Day for AT 509 is Sept. 8.

The restaurant will be open from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. for the first two weeks from Tuesday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: A look back at the biggest wildfires to ever burn across B.C.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

restaurant