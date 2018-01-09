New restaurant to open in downtown Kelowna

RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd., owned by the dynamic team of Audrey Surrao and Chef Rod Butters are adding to their restaurant portfolio with a modern diner they have named Sunny’s. Sunny’s is located at 235 Bernard Avenue, around the corner from other RCC hotspots RauDZ Regional Table and micro bar & bites.

“I’ve wanted to do a diner concept for many years and when this space on the revitalized Bernard Avenue so close to the lake became available it was perfect timing to expand our culinary creativity” said Chef Butters.

The name Sunny’s is a tribute to their shared photogenic golden retriever and a play on the sunshine of the Okanagan Valley and the restaurant’s prime Lake Okanagan location.

Like the pre-fab stainless steel dining cars of the original diners, Sunny’s floor plan is a long and narrow footprint. Framed by a reclaimed brick wall, a soaring 20-foot ceiling topped with wooden timbers, Tim Bullinger of Arca 3 Design Studio will satisfy our craving for diner nostalgia but give the small space a decidedly modern twist.

Guests can grab a spot at the 16-seat stainless steel eating counter where they can keep an eye on the traditional diner open kitchen. With only 30 seats expanding to 44 when the patio weather arrives, breakfast and lunch will be exclusively on the menu until the long days of summer arrive and dinner service will be added.

The culinary team led by award winning Chef Butters will offer fresh, innovative takes on diner fare. You’ll need to brush up on your diner lingo as ‘Cluck and Grunt’ will get you your order of eggs and bacon and “Two Cows, make ‘em cry” for your double stack burger with onions along with your order of Dog Soup aka water. Guests can also enjoy their Bloody Mary or Sunny’s own cocktail creation of “A Dingo Ate Me Bourbon.”

Renovation of the space is currently underway with an opening planned for Spring 2018.