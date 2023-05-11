New Skaha Lake Marina restaurant Dragonboat Pub targets May 24 opening

Restaurant built after city inked 25-year deal with the Penticton Yacht Club to operate the marina

Dragonboat Pub at the revitalized Skaha Lake Marina is set to open this spring. (Photo- Dragonboat Pub/Facebook)

A long-awaited addition to the new-look Skaha Lake Marina could be unveiled as early as this month.

Developers are hoping Dragonboat Pub, the soon-to-be-finished restaurant at the marina, will be open by May 24 or 25.

“The whole project is an incredible opportunity for the south end of Penticton,” said Marc Tougas, from the Penticton Yacht Club. “I think it’s very positive.”

The redevelopment project broke ground in October 2022, after the city’s previous council agreed to a 25-year deal with the Penticton Yacht Club to operate the marina.

Dragonboat Pub is led by the current owners of downtown restaurants the Barking Parrot and Hooded Merganser. It will serve as a sub-lease to the yacht club.

Renovations to the site were budgeted at $2.5 million, Tougas said.

The site used to be home to Naughty Dog Cafe. But the space has been completely redone to make way for the new pub that pays homage to the dragonboating that goes on at Skaha Lake.

“We really cleaned up the area to take away the boatyard feel and just make it a pub restaurant with a marina,” he added. “We’re in the process now of buttoning everything up and hopefully we make our target by the end of May.”

Along with the pub, which includes an outdoor patio, the project includes a range of marina services like boat rentals, repairs, valet and lake tourism opportunities.

“We were probably a little late on getting started but Greyback Construction has done an incredible job of doing so much in such a short amount of time,” Tougas said.

READ MORE: Lakeside restaurant owners included in redevelopment at Penticton’s Skaha Lake Marina

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BoatingBusinessPenticton