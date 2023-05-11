Dragonboat Pub at the revitalized Skaha Lake Marina is set to open this spring. (Photo- Dragonboat Pub/Facebook)

Dragonboat Pub at the revitalized Skaha Lake Marina is set to open this spring. (Photo- Dragonboat Pub/Facebook)

New Skaha Lake Marina restaurant Dragonboat Pub targets May 24 opening

Restaurant built after city inked 25-year deal with the Penticton Yacht Club to operate the marina

A long-awaited addition to the new-look Skaha Lake Marina could be unveiled as early as this month.

Developers are hoping Dragonboat Pub, the soon-to-be-finished restaurant at the marina, will be open by May 24 or 25.

“The whole project is an incredible opportunity for the south end of Penticton,” said Marc Tougas, from the Penticton Yacht Club. “I think it’s very positive.”

The redevelopment project broke ground in October 2022, after the city’s previous council agreed to a 25-year deal with the Penticton Yacht Club to operate the marina.

Dragonboat Pub is led by the current owners of downtown restaurants the Barking Parrot and Hooded Merganser. It will serve as a sub-lease to the yacht club.

Renovations to the site were budgeted at $2.5 million, Tougas said.

The site used to be home to Naughty Dog Cafe. But the space has been completely redone to make way for the new pub that pays homage to the dragonboating that goes on at Skaha Lake.

“We really cleaned up the area to take away the boatyard feel and just make it a pub restaurant with a marina,” he added. “We’re in the process now of buttoning everything up and hopefully we make our target by the end of May.”

Along with the pub, which includes an outdoor patio, the project includes a range of marina services like boat rentals, repairs, valet and lake tourism opportunities.

“We were probably a little late on getting started but Greyback Construction has done an incredible job of doing so much in such a short amount of time,” Tougas said.

READ MORE: Lakeside restaurant owners included in redevelopment at Penticton’s Skaha Lake Marina

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BoatingBusinessPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Mark Ellery

Just Posted

Jennifer Ocker (@hillclimb_queen) racing up Knox Mountain on her way to the win in 2022. (Tyler Adair/@theoklife)
Drivers racing for top of podium at Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Drone footage from TSD members showcase the impact of flood waters on the creek bed. (Contributed)
FLOOD WATCH: Creeks stable on Okanagan Band, evacuations remain in place

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)
Replacement for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre to cost $180M

Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)
6 players from Okanagan academies taken in 1st round of WHL draft

Pop-up banner image