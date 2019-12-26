New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

A father and son patiently wait for Renegade Kitchen to open its doors for the first time.

A new restuarant opening in Kelowna on Boxing Day is changing the perception of vegan food.

It’s comfort food, not health food, it’s plant-based and delicious claims the downtown restaurant Renegade Kitchen.

Formally a food truck business, which opened in 2018, Renegade Kitchen is now a sit-down eatery at 467 Leon Avenue.

Serving up everything from cauliflower wings to buffalo Chik’n poutine, to chill burgers the owners of Renegade Kitchen, Shaun Sanders and Meghan Carr, say this food is for everyone.

“Get at us for #hyperlocal taps, wines, cocktails and the comfort food you’ve been craving these past few months,” states an Instagram post.

Licensed to serve craft cocktails the resturant will be open every Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

