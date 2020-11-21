New vintage-style restaurant coming to Big White Ski Resort

(Charley Victoria’s All Day Aprè - Instagram)
Progress at Charley Victoria’s All Day Aprè, set to open at Big White Ski Resort at the beginning of December. (Charley Victoria’s All Day Aprè - Instagram)Progress at Charley Victoria’s All Day Aprè, set to open at Big White Ski Resort at the beginning of December. (Charley Victoria’s All Day Aprè - Instagram)

A new place to dine and relax is coming to Big White Ski Resort.

On Dec. 4, Charley Victoria’s All Day Après will open its doors, replacing what used to be the Blarney Stone Irish Tavern.

It is expected to introduce a relaxed environment with a vintage, ski cabin feel, “unlike anywhere else at Big White.”

The new restaurant will feature up-scale street-style food, prepared by head chef Jilly Leatherland. It will also host a ‘world-class’ cocktail menu incorporating local Okanagan flavours by Mixologist Curtis Kelly.

“The goal in creating Charley’s was to create a space that compliments the other businesses here at Big White by offering something new and different for all mountain goers near and far. We are striving to create a warm, vibrant and friendly atmosphere that is built for all ages, I have a great team that is bringing the vision to life,” said owner, Justin Reid.

Reid added they’re making it a priority to collaborate with as many local businesses as they can.

According to Reid, the restaurant will safely accommodate up to 120 guests, while ensuring proper distance and all safety measures are in place.

In two days, on Nov. 23, the menu will be available online at Charleyvictorias.com. Stay up to date with their progress at Instagram.com/charleyvictorias.

