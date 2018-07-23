Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

The nomination deadline for the 10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching, and organizers are anticipating the number of entries this year to exceed those of last year’s event.

New institutional, commercial, industrial building, multi/single family, recreational or renovation projects located within these regions and completed between July 31, 2017, and July 31, 2018, are eligible for a Commercial Building Award, with the Gala Celebration set for September 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

This event recognizes the winning efforts of the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay regions’ new institutional, commercial, industrial building, multi-family, recreational or renovation projects located from Kamloops to Osoyoos, and from Revelstoke to Fernie.

RELATED: Building awards finalists announced

The deadline for accepting nominations is Aug. 11, providing the project was completed by July 31 this year.

Black Press is a Platinum Media Sponsor of the event, MNP LLP and RE/MAX Commercial are Gold Sponsors.

Each submission will now be judged by a team of independent judges on the categories noted below, using the following criteria:

• Does it complement the surrounding properties and area?

• Is it esthetically pleasing?

• Are there unique architectural features?

• What is the level of finish (choice in construction materials)?

• Does it answer a specific development need within the community?

• Does it contribute to a healthy, sustainable community?

• Does it have any environmentally friendly or green elements for possible consideration?

The categories for this year’s awards are:

• Mixed-use (commercial/residential)

• Community Institutional includes Church/ Schools/Government Facilities

• Retail/Shopping Centres

• Office

• Community Recreational

• Senior’s Housing

• Industrial

• Multi-Family / Single Family

• Hospitality-Hotels/Motels

• Recreational/Resort

• Commercial renovation/Restoration

• Green

• Civil (roads, bridges and infrastructure)

• Wood Construction

For Nomination Forms, or for further information about the event or sponsorship, contact Mark MacDonald at Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan at mark@businessexaminer.ca