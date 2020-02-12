Dan Proulx and Richard Rolke from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce remind the public that time is running out to nominate someone for the Top 20 Under 40 awards. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Facebook photo)

Nominations sought for North Okanagan’s Top 20 Over 40

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce switches up awards to showcase more experienced business pros

An annual celebration of local business professionals is switching gears this year.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is partnering with KPMG Canada to present the fifth annual Top 20 in the North Okanagan.

With the new year, the Chamber is changing up the Top 20 awards. Celebrating five years of the annual event, a move to alternate between nominees under 40 and nominees over 40 is the vision going forward. The chamber says it’s time to shine a light on the role models, mentors and community builders as it moves to a Top 20 Over 40 in 2020.

Nominations are currently being sought for professionals over the age of 40 who are making their mark through business success (for-profit and not-for-profit) and community involvement. Along with individuals making a big impact locally, candidates from the North Okanagan may make a difference globally.

“There are numerous experienced leaders in the North Okanagan and the primary focus of these awards is to highlight the accomplishments of these individuals and their contributions to the community and the economy,” said Murray Smith, a partner with KPMG Vernon.

Starting March 10, recipients will be announced over four weeks and will be featured on the Greater Vernon Chamber and Morning Star websites. The recipients will also be recognized at a special event April 2.

“It’s important for residents to have a full appreciation of the entrepreneurs, executives, leaders and professionals that call the North Okanagan home—the individuals who mentor others, create opportunities or allow non-profits to flourish,” said Krystin Kempton, GVCC president.

“Through this process, we can attract other talented professionals to Vernon,”

If you know someone who excels in their career, is passionate about the community, is helping to raise the profile of the North Okanagan, and will be over the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2020, then they are a perfect candidate for the 2020 Top 20 Over 40, says the chamber.

Candidates reaching high levels of achievement in athletics, academics and professional industries such as doctors and lawyers, will be equally considered with those from the business community.

To nominate an individual, go to vernonchamber.ca Nominations be accepted until Feb. 14.

Top 20 Over 40 will alternate annually with Top 20 Under 40, which will next be held in 2021.

READ MORE: Vernon Chamber reveals final five Top 20 Under 40

READ MORE: Doors finally set to open at Lumby childcare facility

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews on scene of smoke coming from storage unit

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

McCulloch Road to close for water construction work

This work marks the last road disruption for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

The club notched seven gold medals after a succesful weekend in Salmon Arm

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

COLUMN: Are all Canadian energy projects equal?

I am hearing concerns over protests at the B.C. legislature over the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Dance steps up performance on Okanagan stage

Shay Keubler’s Epilogos a dynamic, technically and visually stunning dance theatre

Most Read