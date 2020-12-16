With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)

North Okanagan restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise, at least one Vernon business is feeling the effects and has been forced to make a tough decision.

Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar closed its dining room Dec. 11 and is only open for takeout and delivery.

“We’re a family business and we want to protect our people,” owner Ellie Elizabeth said.

They plan to re-open for reservations in January.

“It’s a huge loss for business but we love our people and we need to put people first,” Elizabeth said.

The decision was made as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises and Intermezzo saw more people cancelling their reservations at the fine dining restaurant.

They were only open six months, since re-opening June 10 following the first pandemic shut down.

“We have followed every guideline that has been recommended by our health authority. However, cases continue to rise in the Vernon area.”

This decision to close the lounge came as a result of the increase in community transmission and, “our desire to protect our family members, our guests, and our staff who we consider to all be a part of Intermezzos family.”

Along with remaining open for takeout, Intermezzo will also be offering discounted beer and wine to include with meals. Delivery is also available through Driver Dispatcher.

“Though it isn’t the same as the full Intermezzo service, we hope you will be pleasantly surprised by how delicious our food can be at home.

“We will get through this.”

READ MORE: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold

READ MORE: Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VantageOne open while Vernon workers on strike

Just Posted

Fire at boat storage. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
UPDATE: Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

Residents in the area have been asked to shut their windows and doors

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

Okanagan Mission Secondary Jazz 12 students perform for local elderly residents
High school students spread holiday cheer to Kelowna’s long-term care homes

Okanagan Mission Secondary jazz 12 students performed Silver Bells in homemade video compilation

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP eyes change amid concerns of police surveillance in Kelowna for pipeline protest probe

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Kelowna RCMP will not be allocating additional resorces to patrol or be stationed at Big White Ski Resort, despite requests from management to enforce public health guidelines. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

Big White Ski Resort management requests additional resources to enforce public health guidelines

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

It's the second time a Princeton resident has been targeted by a man calling himself David Vincent. File photo
Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

Scam attempt the second local incident

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Average Vernon renters aren’t earning enough to own

Housing needs assessment looks at gaps, city weighs rental restrictions

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
RCMP bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

This five-lot block on Westminster Avenue in Penticton is lsited for sale at $3.15 million. (Contributed)
Entire Penticton block listed for sale at $3.15 million

The owner of the Villa Rosa is selling the property that includes their restaurant

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)
North Okanagan restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

Skiers were advised to avoid the Metford Road at Larch Hills after it was accessed at night by a vehicle that left deep ruts along the cross-country ski trail. (Dani Hickman/Facebook photo)
Shuswap skiers frustrated with joyrider who damaged trails

Damage along cross-country trails believed caused by pickup truck

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Most Read