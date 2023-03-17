North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

Tickets go on sale on the greenest day for one of the most colourful North Okanagan festivals.

Bloom Flower Festivals is pleased to announce the return of the Bloom Tulip Festival for the second year in Spallumcheen with an even larger, more colourful springtime event set to blossom from May 4-28.

Advance tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day (see more info below).

Organizers are anticipating double the number of rainbow-coloured tulips to bloom this year with more than 500,000 bulbs planted in a picturesque four-acre field.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the beautiful fields of tulips, take photos, pick flowers, and enjoy the sights and sounds of this magical spring festival.

With limited capacity, discounted advance online ticket sales for this popular celebration will officially kick off on March 17 online at bloomflowerfestivals.com, and for a limited time through to March 31, children’s tickets are free when purchasing one or more adult tickets using the Spring Break coupon code 23TSPRINGBREAK.

“After hosting thousands of people to the Abbotsford Tulip Festival over four years, we’re proud to bring this event to the community of Spallumcheen and Armstrong,” said Alexis Szarek, founder of Bloom Flower Festivals. “The response last year was amazing and the feedback has been that our festival is a picture-perfect way to welcome the arrival of spring and to celebrate the wonder of this pretty season in the North Okanagan.”

In addition to the beautiful tulips on display, this year’s festival will also feature a u-pick field, flower stand, live music, local food trucks and special events including Paint Nights in the Tulips with Monet meets Merlot (May 5 and 12), Yoga in the Tulips with PV BLVD Coffee & Tanya Snow (May 10 and 17), Locals Nights every Thursday after 3 p.m. for Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Falkland, Lumby, Enderby, Salmon Arm and Vernon residents, and Horse Drawn Okanagan carriage rides from the field to the parking lot on the weekends.

In addition, Bloom has partnered with Farmstrong Cidery and Wild Oak Café for package deals that include admission to Bloom, u-pick flowers and food and drink. Check the website for all event details and pricing at bloomflowerfestivals.com.

For tickets and information visit bloomflowerfestivals.com.

READ MORE: More time to enjoy Armstrong Spallumcheen tulip festival

READ MORE: Spallumcheen sunflower festival blooms

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalFlower CountNorth Okanagan Regional District