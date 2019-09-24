The Class of 2014 B.C. breweries that are collaborating to create a special beer with partial proceeds going to the BC Hospitality Foundation. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan breweries part of special collaboration

Kelowna and Penticton breweries joining forces with other B.C. breweries

A pair of Okanagan breweries are giving a hopping hand to to a special beer creation to help those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a medical condition and to help the next generation of industry leaders

Bad Tattoo Brewing (Penticton) and Tree Brewing Beer Institute (Kelowna) are two of 15 breweries collaborating for the cause.

The BC Hospitality Foundation will receive partial proceeds from the new limited-edition B.C. craft beer. The Class of 2014 IPA, made with BC grain and hops, will be released in October.

The new beer is the result of British Columbia Craft Brewers Guild collaboration series spearheaded this year by Port Moody’s family-owned Yellow Dog Brewing where it was created. The B.C. hops (Cascade, Centennial, and Cashmere) will be donated by the British Columbia Hop Growers Association, and the B.C. grain will be donated by Gambrinus Malting in Armstrong. All the brewers involved in the project opened in 2014, and they’re celebrating the significant milestone of their fifth year in business. The other breweries involved include Barkerville Brewing Co. (Quesnel), Black Kettle Brewing Company (North Vancouver), Bomber Brewing (Vancouver), Category 12 Brewing (Saanichton), Dageraad Brewing (Burnaby), Main St. Brewing Co. (Vancouver), Moody Ales (Port Moody), Sherwood Mountain Brewing (Terrace), Steel & Oak Brewing Co. (New Westminster) and Strange Fellows Brewing (Vancouver).

Last year’s B.C. Craft Brewers Guild collaborative beer from Phillips Brewery in Victoria and Brewhall Brewing in Vancouver raised over $10,000 for the BCHF.

The BCHF provides emergency assistance to members of the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to extraordinary medical circumstances, as well as offering scholarships to individuals enrolled in hospitality-related educational programs. A percentage of dollars from this collaboration will be earmarked for a brewery related scholarship.

