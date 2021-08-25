Okanagan donations sought for people impacted by wildfires

Entrepreneurs’ Okanagan setting up four drop-off centres from Armstrong to Kelowna

The business and general communities are being asked to unite and support those in need due to the wildfires affecting Okanagan communities.

Entrepreneurs’ Okanagan (EO) chapter members and their businesses have stepped up and made available drop-off centres throughout the Okanagan including Vernon, Armstrong, Lake Country and Kelowna.

“Many people in our communities have been displaced as a result of these wildfires,” said Steve Harvey of EO Okanagan. “We are working in conjunction with emergency response organizations to provide these people with some of the various living requirements they are lacking.”

Doated goods needed include:

• New undergarments (in the original bag)*;

• New pillows (in original bag)*;

• Laundry soap, fabric softener;

• Men and women’s razors and shaving cream;

• Hotel-size shampoo and conditioner, dental floss, combs and brushes deodorant;

• Small Kleenex package, cotton swabs;

• Bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, kitchen linen;

• Small stuffies.

(* The Public Health Agency of Canada does not allow us to distribute used undergarments or used pillows for sanitary reasons.)

Drop centres are located in Armstrong at Armstrong Machine Shop (2255 Kirton Avenue); Vernon at Piscine Energetics (1015 Fairweather Road); Lake Country at Bekins Moving and Storage (#1-18860 Jim Bailey Crescent) and in Kelowna at Business Finders Canada (1685 Pandosy Street).

A sign will be posted at each of these centres directing you to the drop-off spot.

“We ask that you please do what you can in support of this effort and drop off goods at one of the locations,” said Harvey. “We will make sure it gets to the people in need.”

Entrepreneurs’ Okanagan is part of a support network of 14,000-plus like-minded entrepreneurs across 61 countries. EO Okanagan has approximately 30 members.

