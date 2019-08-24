Pizza Hut Restaurants LP present a cheque for $104,912 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation following its nine-week province-wide fundraiser in 2019. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan Pizza Huts raise dough for diabetes research

Vernon Pizza Hut location raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

In just nine weeks, Vernon Pizza Hut locations raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – part of a province-wide fundraiser that saw the pizza chain raise more than $100,000.

The precise total raised by Vernon locations during the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes fundraiser was $3,631.

“The success of this is especially attributed to the residents of Vernon,” said Isabella Alvarez, a spokesperson for Pizza Hut Restaurants LP. “It would not have been possible without the generous support of our community.”

Across B.C., 51 stores took part in this year’s campaign, raising a total of $104,912.

“We are very proud of our restaurant teams and our customers overwhelming support for this very important cause” said Mike Cyr, President of Pizza Hut Restaurants. “Pizza Hut strongly believes in getting involved locally which is why it chose an organization like JDRF.”

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in turn recognized Pizza Hut for its contribution.

“The efforts of every employee are making a huge difference for 300,000 Canadians living with Type 1 diabetes and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support to help raise funds and awareness.” said Dayna Backus, the foundation’s regional director for B.C. and the Yukon.

The Foundation awarded Pizza Hut as a 2018 honoree at the end of last year due to the pizza chain’s continued funding.

The average incidence rate of Type 1 diabetes has been growing at an estimated 5.1 per cent year over year – above the global average. The expected cost to Canada’s health care system is as much as $16.9 billion by 2020. The research foundation has worked for more than 40 years in search of a cure.

This was the 12th year that Pizza Hut has been involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and after this year the total funds raised amounts to $489,912.

Read More: Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Read More: Cora breakfast restaurant gets cracking in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan takes step towards cutting carbon footprint of its buildings

Just Posted

Okanagan Nation bringing overdose awareness to Westbank, Kelowna

The Purple Ribbon Campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 28

Hot start not enough for West Kelowna in 2-1 pre-season loss

The Warriors dropped game two of the pre-season to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

‘Significant number’ of Kelowna rentals over 40 years old: report

From 2011 to 2016, 73 per cent of new households in Kelowna were rentals, according to the city

Fire in Kelowna apartment started in garbage can

The apartment was evacuated for a 4th-floor fire

Crane removal from downtown Kelowna to close streets

What goes up must come down and Ellis Street will be affected

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A foggy start to Saturday, possible thunderstorms ahead

Your weather report for Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

Most Read