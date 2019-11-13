Okanagan pubs pour support for prostate

A couple local businesses are serving up support for men’s health with the Pubs for Prostate event.
The annual campaign is underway for the month of November at Vernon’s Mr. Mikes and Lake Country’s Turtle Bay Pub.
Each location has selected a beverage item, which will see $1 from every sale donated to Prostate Cancer B.C.
At Mr. Mikes, it’s Bad Tattoo’s Peanut Butter and Chocolate Porter. Turtle Bay’s supporting beverage is Big Rock’s Irish Red.
With prostate cancer being the number of cancer for men, it was an easy decision for Peter Rohmer to support the cause.
“I am 41, so I think it’s a good cause to be involved in. Any kind of awareness helps,” said Rohmer, who is the former manager at Turtle Bay and now the current general manager at Mr. Mikes.
Prostate Cancer Foundation BC (PCFBC) is a volunteer-based organization that represents B.C.’s prostate cancer patients, their families and communities. The Foundation was established in 1998 by a group of prostate cancer survivors who saw the need to raise monies in order to fund and support research into the causes, detection, prevention and the treatment of prostate cancer.
