Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery was named Distillery of the Year at the 2020 World Spirits Awards in Europe. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan Spirits named world’s best, earns nod from Premier

Distillery in Kelowna and Vernon take top honour at spirits awards

On top of making sanitizer amid a global shortage, gaining recognition from B.C.’s premier, a local distillery has crafted global attention.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery claimed golden honours for Canada at the 2020 World Spirits Awards in Austria and has been named Distillery of the Year for 2020. In a blind tasting of spirits from a field of hundreds of the world’s best craft distilleries, representing 30 countries from around the globe, B.C.’s original craft distillery was awarded 14 medals including one double-gold, eight gold, four silver, and one bronze and then went on to win the coveted World Class Distillery designation.

“To have the honour of representing Canada in being named Distillery of the Year and also to come away with so many medals is a dream come true,” said Okanagan Spirits President Tony Dyck. “Our entire team is so honoured to be in the company of some of the best distillers from around the world—honestly the magnitude of how this places Craft Canadian Spirits on the World map is only now starting to sink in.”

By the end of the prestigious competition, the distilling team from Okanagan Spirits was celebrating the 14 medals for their 100 per cent local craft whiskies, gins, vodka, Fruit liqueurs, genuine absinthe and aquavit.

“We are still trying to process the fantastic news” said Okanagan Spirits CEO Tyler Dyck. “To come to the epicenter of world spirits distillation and to walk away with so many of the top awards, especially across so many categories of spirits, is a real testament to our distilling team, and a real recognition of the world class level of farm-to-flask distilling in B.C.”

Okanagan Spirits was also recognized by Premier John Horgan, thanking the company for coming out with a hand sanitizer in this unprecedented time.

With locations in Kelowna and Vernon, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, with a portfolio over 30 different types of alcohol made from 100 per cent B.C. grain and fruit, is Western Canada’s pioneer of craft distilling with distilling operations dating back to 2004. Tyler is also the President of the Craft Distiller’s Guild of BC, an organization dedicated to ensuring purity of profile in local B.C. spirits production.

