Okanagan White Spot restaurants patch together Pirate Pak Day

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day returns after a three-year hiatus on Wednesday, Aug. 16. For each Adult or Kids Pirte Pak purchased, $2 will be donated to the Zajac Ranch for Children, funding camp experiences for youth suffering from serious medical conditions. (White Spot Facebook)

Ahoy mateys.

And swashbucklers and buccaneers.

After a three-year hiatus, Pirate Pak Day returns to White Spot restaurants on Wednesday, Aug.16.

The annual day of pirate fun and fundraising is poised to surpass a lifetime total charitable dontion of $1 million raised on Pirate Pak Day for children and youth in need.

For Pirate Pak Day, customers are invited to don their best bandanas, dust off their maps and navigate their way to the nearest White Spot (Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton), all for a worthy cause — $2 from each Adult & Kid’s Pirate Pak sold through dine-in and take-out will help send children and young adults to the Zajac Ranch for Children, a long-time B.C. based charity dedicated to giving children and young adults with life threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable camp experience.

“One of White Spot’s values has long been a deep commitment to people and the community. Pirate Pak Day holds a special place in our hearts because it exemplifies these values while also showing the immense positive impact that a day of fun can have in young people’s lives,” said Trent Carroll, president, White Spot Hospitality. “This year is especially important as we strive to surpass the million-dollar mark in our accumulative Pirate Pak Day fundraising efforts, so we have all hands on deck to help us reach this historic milestone.”

In its 11th year, Pirate Pak Day has so far raised $889,502 (which equals 444,751 Pirate Paks sold), sending hundreds of children and young adults to camp for a special week at the 41-acre ranch in Mission, where they participate in a variety of activities, including horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts — opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.

Hundreds of children have had their lives enriched, lasting memories created, and new experiences made possible through continued guest support of Pirate Pak Day.

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit for kids with medical needs,” says Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch. “Time spent at the ranch helps them develop greater social and environmental awareness, increased self-confidence, and positive attitudes towards physical activity. We encourage everyone to partake in Pirate Pak Day so that as many children as possible can experience summer camp.”

Pirate Pak Day takes place across 53 full-service White Spot locations (excluding Kelowna Airport, R+D Kitchen by White Spot & Triple O’s), and with the availability of a one-day-only menu starting at 11 a.m., it’s for the young and the young-at-heart. The Adult Pirate Pak Day menu is available for dine-in and takeout (delivery is excluded), and includes: a limited selection of famous burgers (Legendary, B.C. chicken, bacon cheddar, and brie and mushroom veggie); the White Spot Club; and dippin’ chicken.

All are served in the iconic pirate boat, and come complete with Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, a soft drink, a scoop of premium rich ice cream, and a chocolate “gold” coin.

Eyepatches encouraged, but not required.

