Okanagan woman creates yoga pants of positivity

Kristina Benson is based in Kamloops but services all of Canada through her website. (Photo contributed).

Graphic designer Kristina Benson describes it as serendipitous when, two years ago, she stumbled into a business venture that allowed her to combine her two passions: yoga and art.

Benson said she was going through a rough time in her personal life and used the words of affirmation to help change her mindset. She said it was also during this time that she rediscovered her love of art and, after a long hiatus, began painting again. She also began going to counselling and rediscovered yoga — which became a large part of this time of “transformation” in her life.

“I really got back into yoga before because it brings out inner peace and calming and all those things that help you reflect inward,” she said in reflection. “So I ended up working on a lot of things for self-growth and then I got really inspired and started doing art again and what came out of me was really inspirational, positive intention-based artwork.”

She began including these words of affirmation and positivity into her artwork. Then, she said, came this moment of serendipity.

Her friend mentioned that she could put her artwork on pillows. Intrigued, she began researching and realized she could do the same with yoga pants.

“It was a perfect, serendipitous moment because I love yoga and the artwork and it was the perfect combination of the two. So I sent away for my first pair and it was really exciting for me to wear my art when I went to class.”

She received lots of positive attention and, eventually, she started a website as a forum for like-minded people who may be interested in purchasing some of her pant-art. It took off. She was even asked to participate in Vancouver Fashion week in March.

Today she has 52 pieces of artwork that have been translated into merchandise. This now includes a variety of items: yoga pants, kimonos, scarves, tank and crop tops, headbands, dresses and much more. Though much has changed over the two years since she started the business, all of her art still includes the positive phrases that helped her through the difficult times in her life: “Happiness blooms from within”, “Be strong”, and of course, “Serendipity.”

She currently sells to patrons of all ages and sizes (XS-XL) throughout Canada. All items are shipped (for free) nationwide from 10- 15 business days.

“Most of it is online and I find that works because of the easiness of online shopping but now I’m just starting to reach out to retailers in BC and Alberta to start carrying my clothing and then hopefully that will grow across Canada and beyond,” she said.

”It’s really for girls want to connect with art and want to wear their intention of self-love and they’re comfortable and looks great.”

She said she would have been content if her art connected with just one person and, through these positive words of affirmation, changed their outlook for just one day, she would consider the business a personal triumph.

From the number of sales and support she’s received, she said she feels she succeeded.

“It thrills me every day because I get letters and emails from women across Canada who connect with the art and if it helps how they feel, that’s what keeps me going: empowering and inspiring women.”

