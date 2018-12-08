Richard Murray, owner and operator of Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich, stands among some of the 100,000 poinsettias they grow and sell each holiday season, the only large-scale producer on the south Island. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

holiday season

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

There’s only one major poinsettia producer on the south Island and business is strong.

Hilltop Greenhouses on West Burnside Road in Saanich started in the early 1970s and while poinsettia producers around the country are rare, business is steady with poinsettias covering a good range of Hilltop’s four-acre covered growing space.

The family run company sells most of the 100,000 poinsettias it grows each year on the Island. They can be found at grocery chains, independent florists and garden centres and are becoming a popular fundraising item.

“That’s a growing segment for us, churches, schools, clubs and hockey teams,” said Richard Murray, whose parents started the business. “Some groups buy 1,000 plants off us, groups from as far as Parksville-Qualicum, it’s a big fundraiser for them.”

There are easier crops to grow than poinsettias. “Unrooted cuttings” are planted in June and July and Hilltop grows about 20 different varieties, mostly reds, yellows and combinations as such. They sell as four-inch, six-inch and 10-inch plants.

“They’re not easy, they’re pretty tricky actually, but with years of experience, it’s repeatable,” Murray said.

Otherwise, Hilltop produces bedding plants and hanging plants in the spring, and relies on a daily harvest of long English cucumber production in the summer. Workers are still picking cukes three times a week in December, albeit from a smaller crop.

The City of Victoria and Butchart Gardens are known to grow poinsettias but not for sale.

For now, it’s poinsettia season at Hilltop, though the floor of one greenhouse is covered in fuschia seedlings ahead of Mother’s Day, the next crop in an ongoing cycle. Hilltop poinsettias are only sold at a commercial level but are easy enough to find in stores around town.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Shoppers Drug Mart granted licence to sell medical marijuana online

Just Posted

6,000 pounds of food during Lake Country firefighter food drive

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign is donating to the food bank

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The new shelter is located at First United Church

Elderly man rescued in West Kelowna

Al Campbell was reported missing Dec. 7

Lake Country council to take second crack at allowing recreational cannabis

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

Letter: Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Letter: Transporting petroleum products to U.S.A. is inefficient

A Kelowna Capital News reader weighs in to the debate

Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

Will the system be able to cope with this?

Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna

I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

Most Read