Penticton’s Bad Tattoo Brewing will expand to Kelowna this summer

Scheduled to open in early July, the new brewpub will be located in the city’s brewery district

Scheduled to open in early July, the restaurant will be located in the city’s brewery district at 740 Clement Avenue — right at the heart of downtown Kelowna.

“We feel really good about it. Just the way Kelowna’s growing and what’s going on in the downtown core, to be a part of that, we think it’s going to be amazing,” said Ryan Gurney, who will serve as the general manager and part-owner of the future location.

Originally opening in 2014, Bad Tattoo Brewing features 20 different beers on tap and several different pizza variations.

Gurney said that restaurant-goers in Kelowna should expect a Bad Tattoo setting with a different feel and different look to it.

“The core will be the same. Pizza and beer will be our focus, but there’ll definitely be some updates versus what we’ve been doing here in Penticton,” he said.

The focal point of the restaurant will be crafting a new atmosphere that radiates “energy.”

“That’s all I’ll say for now. Amazing beer, amazing pizza, and we’re going to match that with the atmosphere,” he said.

The Kelowna location will also be home to a pilot brewing system, which will test batches that can be brewed at the Penticton brewery.

“This is big for us. To get more brand recognition, to get our brand out there and be part of the community. It’s very exciting,” he said.

