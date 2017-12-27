Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

A petition against Mike Wiegle Helicopter Skiing’s Eight Peaks Winter Recreation Management Planning proposal in Blue River (approximately 107 kilometres north of Clearwater) has gathered 5,000 signatures in under 24 hours on an online petition created on change.org.

“We have hit 5000 + signatures. Thank you all for your support, please keep sharing this petition,” said creator Michele Humphrey on the petition page.

According to the petition, the proposed privatization of Crown land and/or the Section 58 closures “will impact daily business for the Bone Creek Wilderness Retreat during the winter months as well as 90 per cent of other businesses in Blue River.”

“The more restrictions that are placed on snowmobiling in the valley, the greater the negative impact is directly on business, jobs, income and recreation in the North Thompson Valley, especially Blue River,” reads the petition.

The number of signatures is still rising and at the time of writing this article are at 5,864 of the targeted 7,500.

“Why should Wiegle get richer off of Crown Land. Wiegele should be cut back not given more,” said Henry Hauer, one of the people signing the petition in his comment on the petition.

Previous story
Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

Just Posted

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Police warn drivers to slow down amidst multiple accidents

With road conditions deteriorating, RCMP warn people to slow down

Highway 33 accident near Joe Rich

Reports of a four car incident with one vehicle on fire on Highway 33

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

A series of crashes are being reported between Penticton and Summerland

Hergott: Icy roads don’t cause crashes

Lawyer Paul Hergott claims icy roads don’t cause crashes, drivers do

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Most Read

  • Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

    Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction